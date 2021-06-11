SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Supervisor of District 3, Aaron Peskin, announced his entrance into alcohol treatment under the guidance of professionals on June 10. A parody Twitter page has posted Peskin’s allegedly drunk moments in City Hall meetings.

Peskin announced a formal apology addressing that he will be receiving alcohol treatment for his alcohol related issues via a Twitter post statement. He said that he is grateful for his family, colleagues, and staff members for supporting him during this difficult time.

“I stand by my long legislative and civic record but must also take full responsibility for the tenor that I have struck in my public relationships – for that, I am truly sorry,” said Peskin in a statement. “I take seriously my duties and responsibilities as a community member and public official and remain deeply committed to the issues and legislative agenda that I have pursued on behalf of the people of San Francisco for two decades.”

According to a parody Twitter page called @drunkpeskin, Peskin attended a City Hall meeting drunk and expressed his affection towards his colleagues.

“I just wanted to tell all of my colleagues… and all of our staff that I love you guys so much and hang in,” said Peskin in a City Hall meeting posted on the parody Twitter page.

Peskin is currently serving his fifth non-consecutive term as a member of San Francisco Board of Supervisors. Peskin has lived in District 3 for nearly thirty years and represents North Beach, Chinatown, Fisherman’s Wharf, Polk Gulch, Union Square, Nob, and Telegraph Hills.