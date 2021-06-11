SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco Police Officers from the Tenderloin Station discovered a victim in a vehicle who had been shot on Jones and McAllister Street. Officers found the victim while investigating the sound of gunshots in the area.

Officers responded to an incident report regarding gunshots at Market and Jones Street at approximately 10:21 a.m. on June 10, according to the SFPD on Citizen. Emergency medical services were contacted after finding the victim at approximately 10:22 a.m. The victim was transported to a hospital in an ambulance.

Officers were able to describe the suspect as a man wearing a long, brown jacket with the hood up and light blue acid-wash jeans. The suspect was last seen fleeing southbound on Jones Street then westbound on McAllister Street. The suspect vehicle was described as possibly a black or dark colored Chevrolet Impala with tinted windows, according the SFPD on Citizen.

Additional police responded to the scene for crowd control and to investigate whether the incident was caught by any surveillance cameras nearby. Officers from the Tenderloin Station advise anyone with information about the incident to call the SFPD dispatch number at 415-553-0123 or contact the Tenderloin Station.