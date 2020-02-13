SAN FRANCISCO- Police found the body of a San Francisco woman found dead in a Santa Rosa creek on Saturday, February 8.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. members of a cleaning crew found the body partially in Paulin Creek. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department identified the woman as 42-year-old Genevive Coleman of San Francisco.

The San Francisco News contacted the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department but have not received a response.

Santa Rosa Police Lt. Dan Marincik told The Press Democrat that they are still investigating the cause of death. However, no foul play is suspected at this point.