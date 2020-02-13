SAN FRANCISCO- Police found the body of a San Francisco woman found dead in a Santa Rosa creek on Saturday, February 8.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. members of a cleaning crew found the body partially in Paulin Creek. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department identified the woman as 42-year-old Genevive Coleman of San Francisco. 

The San Francisco News contacted the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department but have not received a response. 

Santa Rosa Police Lt. Dan Marincik told The Press Democrat that they are still investigating the cause of death. However, no foul play is suspected at this point.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR