SAN FRANCISCO- The San Francisco International Airport is reopening its outdoor observation deck on Friday, February 14.

The SkyTerrace will be open to the public, free of charge. Although a boarding pass is not required for entry, visitors must go through a security check. Early bird visitors experienced watching an A380 takeoff from the deck earlier today.

“For many of us, coming to SFO with family to watch airplanes helped inspire our love for aviation. With the SkyTerrace, we hope to bring that same passion and excitement to new generations of families,” said SFO Airport Director Ivar C. Satero in a statement.

The roofdeck is located in the newly remodeled Terminal 2. Visitors or Valentines Day dates can come to the grand opening tomorrow between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.