SAN FRANCISCO—An investigation is underway after a scooter rider was injured in a hit-and-run on Sunday, February 19.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Geary Boulevard and Larkin Streets after a person on the scooter attempted to evade the police. A witness who chose to remain anonymous told KTVU that a pursuit ensued for about 10 to 15 minutes before the collision occurred. The witness stated that multiple police cars were after the scooter rider.

It is unknown what type of injuries the rider sustained but he was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at (415) 553-1484.