SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect who is responsible for stabbing a 67-year-old woman on June 30, 2022.

Authorities responded to the area of Leavenworth and Eddy Streets after receiving reports of a stabbing. They discovered a victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was transported to a nearby hospital in life-threatening condition after medics rendered aid at the scene.

The suspect is said to be a Hispanic male in his 20s or 30s with dark hair. He is approximately 5 feet and 6 inches tall and is heavy-set. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black sweater.

It is unknown what led up to the assault and if the victim survived her injuries.

Anyone with details related to the case is asked to contact the SFPD through the department’s 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or by texting TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.