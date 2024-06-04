SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced on May 30 that they arrested two prolific retail thieves and recovered $3,800 worth of stolen makeup during a blitz operation at a pharmacy store Wednesday, May 29 in the Mission District.

The SFPD reported it has arrested hundreds of suspects in recent months during these blitz operations, in which uniformed and plainclothes officers wait to arrest criminals inside a partner business.

On May 29, at 7:45 p.m., officers spotted two female suspects enter the store at 24th and Castro Streets. The suspects went to the makeup aisle and began filling up shopping bags with makeup from the shelves. Both suspects exited the store with no attempt to pay for the items.

Officers moved in and attempted to place the suspects under arrest. One suspect, identified as Angenique Kyer, 24, fled on foot and was captured after a brief foot chase.

A second suspect, Andrea Glaser, 19, was taken into custody without incident. Both suspects had outstanding warrants from outside counties for theft. The suspects took over $3,800 worth of makeup from the store, all of which was recovered and returned to the store.

The gold Acura TL that was driven by the suspect was towed and additional suspected stolen property was recovered. Any business that would like to participate in a blitz operation can contact sfpd.retailtheft@sfgov.org.

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.