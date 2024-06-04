SAN FRANCISCO—The SFPD reported on May 30 that officers arrested seven retail theft suspects who ransacked a retail pharmacy store in the Ingleside District last week. Praise was given to an off-duty SFPD sergeant in leading to the arrests.

The SFPD reported on May 24, at approximately 8 p.m., the off-duty sergeant was driving near the 700 block of Portola Drive when he witnessed a large group of people walking toward the pharmacy store carrying empty bags.

The sergeant watched the group chaotically leave the store with one suspect pushing a shopping cart full of merchandise. He relayed the information to dispatch and officers from Ingleside Station swiftly responded to the region.

Officers detained six adult suspects, three males and three females, and one male juvenile suspect. Authorities recovered stolen merchandise including makeup, diapers, bath and body products, batteries, vitamins, and other items. Officers developed probable cause to arrest the suspects for organized retail theft.

The SFPD prioritized addressing organized retail theft, and anyone who commits these crimes will be held accountable. The Police Department has been conducting routine blitz operations at local businesses, leading to hundreds of arrests in recent months. Any business that would like to participate in a blitz operation can contact sfpd.retailtheft@sfgov.org.

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.