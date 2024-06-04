SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced on May 30 they arrested several narcotics dealers in the Tenderloin District. The SFPD reported that officers from the Narcotics Division obtained a search warrant for two known subjects in an ongoing investigation. The suspects, identified as Jose Ramos Erazo, 36, and Jonathan Ramos Erazo, 33, both of Oakland, were suspected of trafficking illegal narcotics in the Tenderloin District. Officers served search warrants in different locations pertaining to the investigation.

On May 23, with the assistance of the National Guard, the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department, and the Tenderloin plainclothes team, officers located and arrested Jose and Jonathan in the area of Bush and Mason Streets. Officers located and seized the following suspected narcotics on their persons: approximately 1 pound of heroin, 6 kilos of fentanyl, 2 kilos of methamphetamine, and more than $7,000 in cash.

During the execution of the search warrants of Jose Ramos Erazo and Jonathan Ramos Erazo’s residences in Oakland, officers seized more suspected narcotics such as methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, oxycodone, and US currency.

Jose was transported and booked into San Francisco County Jail on the charges of two counts of possession for sale of a controlled substance (11351 H&S), possession of methamphetamine for sale (11378 H&S), possession of cocaine base for sale (11351.5 H&S), conspiracy (182(a) PC), resisting arrest (148(A)(1) PC), operating and maintaining a drug house (11366 H&S).

Jonathan was transported and booked into San Francisco County Jail on the charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance for sale (11351 H&S), possession of methamphetamine for sale (11378 H&S), possession of cocaine base for sale (11351.5 H&S), conspiracy (182(a) PC, resisting arrest (148(A)(1) PC), operating and maintaining a drug house (11366 H&S).

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.