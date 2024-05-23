SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, May 22, the San Francisco Police Department announced that on April 30, members of the SFPD Special Victims Unit-Internet Crime Against Children (ICAC) obtained information and discovered evidence that John Woods, 44, contacted an individual believed to be an underaged 13-year-old juvenile female.

Based on the ICAC investigation, investigators developed probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant for Woods for inappropriate contact with a minor.

On Thursday, May 16, members of the SFPD Special Victims Unit, led by ICAC investigators, served a search warrant at a residence on the 1200 block of Geneva Avenue.

The SFPD reported that investigators took Woods into custody. Woods was booked into San Francisco County Jail on the following charges: communicating with a minor with intentions to commit certain felonies 288.3(a)(1) PC), arranging a meeting with a minor 288.4(b)(1) PC), and sending harmful matter to a child (288.2(a)(2) PC).

Anyone with details on the case is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.