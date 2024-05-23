SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, May 22, the San Francisco Police Department disclosed that they are investigating a homicide that transpired on May 17. The SFPD reported at approximately 9:39 p.m. officers from the Tenderloin Station responded to the 200 block of Turk Street about a deceased person.

When officers arrived on the scene, they alerted paramedics who advised that an adult subject was declared deceased.

The San Francisco Medical Examiner responded to the scene and deemed the death suspicious. The SFPD homicide detail took over the investigation. The SFPD are still investigating the case.

Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.