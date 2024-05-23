SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, May 22, the San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing person at-risk.

Peter Bausch, 77, was last seen exiting the San Francisco Main Library located at 100 Larkin Street on Tuesday, May 21 at approximately 1 p.m.

Bausch is described as a White male, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds, with gray hair, and brown eyes. He is considered “at-risk” due to the fact he suffers from Alzheimer’s. He was last seen wearing a green khaki bomber jacket, brown jeans, and glasses. He frequents the areas of Lafayette Park and Alta Plaza Park.

Anyone who locates Peter Bausch should call 911 and report his current location and physical description. Anyone with details on his possible whereabouts should contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.