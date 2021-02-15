SF-Based Meal Delivery Service Raises $10 Million

SAN FRANCISCO— Thistle, a San Francisco-based “plant-forward” meal delivery service, has raised $10.3 million in investment funds, which will allow the brand to expand to the east coast and add a dietician consultation service. The company was started in 2013 by a married San Francisco couple, and now provides dairy- and gluten-free prepared meals straight to tens of thousands of doors weekly.

“With this funding, we’ll be able to support even more people through scientific, evidence-based principles of nutrition that lead to optimal wellness, enjoyable eating, and a healthier planet,” said Ashwin Cheryian, Thistle Co-Founder and CEO.

In the past year, Thistle has expanded its west coast operations to include Seattle-Tacoma, Portland, and Las Vegas, and built a Vacaville facility that runs exclusively on wind and solar. The company employs over 500.



Its customer base has grown +50% since 2019, which Cheryian attributes in part to the pandemic and costumers looking for convenient, immunity-boosting foods. Technavio predicts the meal service industry will grow by 15.93 billion during 2020-2024 as Americans are forced to find new options for dining at home. Additionally, the plant-based food sector is on the rise.

“Consumer demand for plant-based foods is outperforming total food growth today, and this trend is expected to increase over the next decade,” said Dan Gluck, Managing Partner of PowerPlant Ventures, which led the Series B funding round. The company and its investors will be counting on a trend towards nutrition and eco-conscious eating.

