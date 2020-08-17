SAN FRANCISCO—Near 3241 San Bruno Avenue in Visitacion Valley, a 2-alarm brush fire broke was reported around 1:28 p.m., the San Francisco Fire Department indicated via Twitter.

The SFFD arrived on the scene around 1:30 p.m. and halted forward progression of the fire by 2 p.m. with no injuries reported. Video uploaded to the Citizen crime alert app taken by a car passenger passing along Highway 101 captured some of the fire engulfing the side of the highway. Clouds of grey smoke rolled toward the sky from burning brush.

The California Highway Patrol tweeted at 4:05 p.m. that lanes three, four, and five near the Paul Avenue off-ramp have been closed due to the fire. The CHP posted that all lanes were open to motorists at 4:50 p.m.

An update of the brush fire near 3275 San Bruno Avenue was posted by the SFFD. Crews were working on putting out hotspots found in the highway wildland area. The fire department reported that the fire was contained by 4:17 p.m. with half an acre of wildland and one structure damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and anyone with information to share can call the anonymous tip hotline at (415) 575-4444.