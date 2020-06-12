SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday morning, June 12, San Francisco firefighters rescued a man from a cliff near the Legion of Honor museum, officials reported.

At around 7:50 a.m, the San Francisco fire department received a report about a man in distress on a cliff located at 1164 El Camino Del Mar, in the city’s Outer Richmond district near the Legion of Honor. San Francisco Fire Department first reported about the incident as it was in progress, posting a tweet that said, “BREAKING. CLIFF RESCUE*** LEGEND OF HONOR. PAINTED ROCK AND EAGLE ROCk. ONE VICTIM ON ROCKS 749 AM”.

About 40 firefighters and a helicopter were requested to the scene, and the team used ropes, a stretcher and other “technical gear” to pull the person to safety.

When rescuers arrived on the scene, they found the man suffering serious injuries, and it is believed he sustained a fall.

After over an hour, the victim was successfully rescued and was placed in an ambulance. His identity or condition is not immediately known.

It is also unknown what caused the man’s fall, or how he ended up on the cliff, and U.S. Park police and managers will be investigating the incident.