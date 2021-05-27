SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Giants announced on Wednesday, May 26 that Oracle Park will be returning to full capacity starting on Friday, June 25, in a matchup with their Bay Area rivals, the Oakland A’s. The Giants have played their home ball games in Oracle Park since 2000.

Oracle Park seats 41,915 people, and has not been at full capacity since three-time World Series winner Bruce Bochy managed his last game for the Giants, on September 29, 2019.

Until June 25, the organization is dedicated to the procedures they have been implementing so far this year, including socially distancing, a section for fully vaccinated fans, greatly reduced capacity, and selling tickets only in pairs.

California is set to fully reopen ten days before the June 25 game, with state and county health data indicating that nearly 70% of the city’s over-16 population has been fully vaccinated.

“We have been working closely with the San Francisco Department of Health to safely implement these reopening guidelines at Oracle Park and we are excited to welcome even more fans back to Oracle Park next month,” said team CEO and President Larry Baer.

The Giants are currently 30-19, tied for second place in the NL West with the Los Angeles Dodgers, one game back from the division-leading San Diego Padres. The team is in LA tonight to begin a critical four-game series with the Dodgers, with a tight division race brewing as teams finish up the first third of the 2021 season.