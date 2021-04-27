SAN FRANCISCO—According to public property records, San Francisco’s once most expensive mansion, listed at $28.5 million in 2016, sold in March for $17.45 million.

The 16,000 square foot home contains seven bedrooms and eleven bathrooms. Built in 1905, the home is located in the Cow Hollow neighborhood at 2820 Scott Street.

2820 Scott Street was first on the market in 2008 for $27.5 million. When nobody went for it, the house was pulled from the market and then in 2013 it reemerged, asking $24.8 million. It came in again at 2016 at $28.5 million, where it sat until the 16.9% discount of its most recent asking price of $21 million.

Ken and Dorothy Paige of San Francisco’s Paige Glass Co. purchased the house in 2005 for $6.75 million, according to records.

The Italian style home features seven fireplaces, a gym, a library, an elevator, cast iron balconies, a curving marble staircase, white marble floors, a Tiffany fountain, and a reception hall, among other luxurious amenities.

The outside features a state-of-the-art garden, a gated driveway, and a four-car garage.

An LLC purchased the home for $17.5 million.