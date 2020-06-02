SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, May 28, Supervisor Dean Preston announced on the social media site, Twitter, that he would be proposing new legislation regarding eviction protections this Monday, June 1. Supervisor Preston is an American civil rights attorney and a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. The Board of Supervisors is a legislative body within the municipal government of the City and County of San Francisco. Supervisor Preston’s new legislation would extend San Francisco’s current eviction moratorium indefinitely, meaning that there would be no specific end date for the order.

San Francisco’s current eviction moratorium was originally instated on March 13, 2020 and will be in effect through August 30, 2020. This current eviction moratorium is a temporary ban on all residential evictions, including units in residential hotels, related to loss of income due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Reasons for loss of income include layoffs, temporary business closures, reduced hours at work, and increased expenses. Tenants can still be evicted for reasons of violence, threats of violence, or health/safety issues. In addition to this, tenants have until December 30, 2020 to catch up on missed rent payments.

Supervisor Preston’s new legislation was scheduled to be heard in a Land Use and Transportation committee meeting at 1:30 p.m. this Monday, June 1. However, the meeting was canceled and subsequently rescheduled for next Monday, June 8. To watch the committee’s rescheduled meeting, visit www.sfgovtv.org or go to Cable Channel 26