“Muni Art 2021” Is Calling For Submissions

SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday June 1, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) released information about the “Muni Art 2021” program via twitter and asked artists to apply. The theme is “San Francisco United”. The deadline for the application is 6 pm on July 17, 2020.

“Muni Art 2021” is presented by SFMTA and San Francisco Beautiful, which is a non-profit organization that advocates for civic beauty, neighborhood character, and accessible public art for San Francisco residents.The program is in partnership with the Poetry Society of America.

The review committee will select five winners from the applicants. Every winning artist of “Muni Art 2021” will be tasked with creating eight new visual works of art. The art will be digitally reproduced and each artist will maintain ownership of their work. All of the winners will have 20 buses dedicated to portraying their works. A total one-hundred buses will become moving art galleries and display the theme, “San Francisco United”.

The Muni Art program aims to support local artists and improve the transit experience for riders. To be considered as an eligible applicant, the artists must abide by the SFMTA advertising policy. They must also reside in one of the following Bay Area counties: Sonoma, Napa, Solano, Marin, San Francisco, San Mated, Santa Clara, Alameda or Contra Costa.

For more details on SFMTA advertising policy and the “Muni Art 2021” program, visit https://sfbeautiful.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Muni-Art-2021-Call-For-Artists.pdf.