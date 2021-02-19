SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, February 17, the San Francisco Police Commission voted unanimously, 4-0, to reject a proposal that would cut the budget and personnel of the San Francisco Police Department.

Under the proposal, 11 percent of the department’s budget would be slashed. 167 sworn officers and 43 civilian employees would also be laid off.

Police Chief Bill Scott cited three shootings that happened the weekend prior to the vote, as well as the spike in shootings in San Francisco this year as compared to this same time last year as reasons for his disapproval of the proposal.

Last year, city leaders cut the budget of the SFPD by $25 million, resulting in a $667.9 million budget for this fiscal year. The proposal would bring the budget down to $594.4 million.

Prior to the vote, the San Francisco Police Officer’s Association made their case on Twitter to reject the proposal.

After the vote SFPOA stated that they had avoided the “catastrophic impacts” that the proposal would bring.

Mayor Breed and the Board of Supervisors have the power to approve the proposal with the support of the SFPOA. Breed and the board will vote on the layoffs and budget cuts by July 1, 2021.