SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, May 6 two bay area college students were sentenced to life in prison by a Roman court over a 2019 altercation between the students and Italian military police that led to the death of one military officer. The two students have spent the last 21 months in a Roman prison awaiting for their trial.

Finnegan Elder, 21, of San Francisco and Gabriel Natale Hjorth, 20, of Marin County were both found guilty of the murder of Deputy Brig. Mario Cerciello Rega, 35, after an 11 hour deliberation by the jury.

The altercation happened on July 26, 2019 when the two, then teenagers, were awaiting to meet with a drug contact to purchase cocaine. The teens stole the drugdealer’s backpack after the drug dealer refused to give them cocaine after they exchanged money. At 3 in the morning, Officer Rega and Officer Andrea Varriale, 27, approached the teens while wearing plain clothes. A fight ensued between the two groups that eventually led to Elder stabbing Rega eleven times with a KA-Bar knife. Rega and Varriale were dispatched to retrieve the backpack after they received a tip from the police informant, who was disguised as a drug dealer, that the boys robbed him, via SFGATE.

In July of last year, Varriale testified that they had pulled out their badges and clearly announced themselves, which is the crux of the prosecution’s argument that the pair acted with “homicidal intent.” The defendants deny that the officers identified themselves and argued that they acted in self defense as the officers appeared in plain clothes and they believed them to be thugs sent by the drug dealer.

Elder & Hjorth were found guilty of murder, attempted extortion, carrying a weapon without just cause, resisting a public official, and for the assault of Officer Varriale.

The defendant’s lawyers and families have stated they plan to appeal the decision.