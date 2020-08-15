SAN FRANCISCO—Officials announce that the 4th San Francisco International Piano Festival (SFIPF) will be held virtually this year. The festival will begin on Thursday, August 20 through Sunday, August 30. All events will be virtual and free to the public.

SFIPF has been held every August since 2017. It usually has audiences throughout San Francisco Bay Area. This year, due to the global pandemic, the concerts will be mostly livestream.

Jeffery LaDeur, the Founder and Artistic Director of SFIPF indicates that life would be more difficult without “the healing power of music” during the pandemic.

“That is why the San Francisco International Piano Festival is presenting its 4th annual season FREE to the public in a variety of virtual formats, combining commissioned programs with retrospective highlights in the tradition of eclectic and compelling programming that has become our signature. 2020 will be a different kind of celebration: a more sober, reflective acknowledgment of this confusing and painful moment in our world, and of the essential and sustaining life force that music is for us at this time,” written by LaDeur, from SFIPF’s website.

According to an article by San Francisco Classic Voice, LaDeur will be joined on the opening concert of the festival on August 20.

For more details on San Francisco International Piano Festival, visit www.sfpiano.org. LaDeur also encourages the audiences to check their social media pages to get updated information.