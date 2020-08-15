SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, August 14, San Francisco Metro Transportation Agency

said on social media that as of Metro services returns on Saturday, August 22 and people start riding, they encourage the riders to use the MuniMobile app which is a cashless and touchless ticketing app.

MuniMobile is San Francisco’s official ticketing app for Muni buses, trains, and cable cars, etc. People can download the MuniMoblie app on their smartphones and purchase tickets through a credit or debit card. The app also allows the customers to pay the tickets through their PayPal account, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.

According to a statement on SFMTA’s website, the riders could purchase a ticket in advance, then active it when they are ready to get on a ride. A person can also buy tickets for the whole family members through the MuniMobile app.

The statement notes the payless and contactless ticketing app has the following features:

-$5 Day Pass: no limit on rides

-Unused ticket valid for 180-day

-Pay for one-day, three-day and seven-day passports

-Discounted tickets that include $2.50 single ride ticket for adult instead of $3

-Reduced prices for Visitor Passports

-The security system to protect riders’ information and payments

-Trip-planner integration

-Discounted ticket for youths, seniors, people with disabilities

SFMTA also indicates that the riders can give direct feedback on Muni’s services by using the “Rate My Ride” feature through MuniMobile.

For more details on MuniMobile, visit the SFMTA website.