SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating an assault that transpired near the San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park and Aquatic Cove in Fisherman’s Wharf.

The SFPD reported on January 17, officers discovered a male being treated by first responders after they were dispatched to the scene at the 900 block of Beach Street. Before 2:50 p.m., the adult male saw a group of young bicyclists and told them to slow down.

The victim was verbally confronted by a group of 25 to 30 children, which turned into a physical altercation when one of the youths attacked the victim. The victim attempted to run off, but the group of minors gave chase continuing to attack the victim.

After the attack, onlookers intervened, confronting the minors, who ran from the scene, leaving the victim’s property behind. During the attack, one of the suspects tried to steal the man’s bag, but the victim attempted to get it back.

As of Wednesday, January 21, no arrests have been made in the case, and the investigation is still pending. Anyone with information should contact the SFPD anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or their Text-A-Tip Line at TIP411, starting the message with ‘SFPD’ immediately.