PACIFIC PALISADES—On January 23, a message on the website announced the reopening of Pacific Palisades Charter High School (PCHS) Students who have been displaced since January 7, 2025, when their school suffered significant damage will be welcomed back on Tuesday, January 27th.



The school personnel encourage PCHS, alumni, family, friends, and neighbors to line up along Temescal Canyon Road near Bowdoin Street at 8:00 a.m. to cheer on the returning students and staff.



Organizers have requested attendees to park nearby, avoid campus parking, and to remain on the sidewalks.



PCHS Director-Principal, Dr. Pam Magee, issued the following welcome message on the school website.



"It is my pleasure to extend a warm welcome to Palisades Charter High School



A charter school since, 2003, Palisades Charter High School is one of the first high schools in Los Angeles Unified School District to achieve independent charter school status.



An important characteristic of California's charter school landscape is the distinction between schools that operate as a non-profit public benefit corporation, called 'independent' charters, and ones that similar-to, traditional public schools, are governed by the district board, called 'affiliated' charters. Independent status allows the school stakeholders and governing board to make important decisions regarding instruction budget allocations.



I hope you will take a few moments to familiarize yourself with the schools 2018-2019 Schoolwide Goals and Charter Renewal Report.



An Exceptional school succeeds only if it has the full engagement of all stakeholders, students, families and faculty and staff, alumni, community members and friends who support our mission. Thank you for your dedication to ensuring Pali High's excellence for years to come," signed "With Dolphin Pride, Dr. Pam Magee"



Displaced students, teachers, and staff were temporarily relocated to the old Sears Building in Santa Monica. Dr. Magee indicated that even though their sense of stability and security was disrupted, they all adapted very well.



There are future-plans for the old Sears building situated at 302 Colorado Avenue close to the Santa Monica Expo Line station, which is a prominent landmark in Santa Monica. Reports indicate the building is to become a mixed-use development known as, “Mark 302,” that will feature office space, dining areas, a roof deck, terraces, and more.