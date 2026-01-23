MALIBU—On January 13, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department deputies pulled over a homeless man driving the 1979 Cadillac belonging to the “Jerry Maguire,” and “Stand by Me” actor, Jerry O’Connell.



The homeless man was reportedly pulled over on the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) for speeding. He indicated that he was driving a car of a family member and was unable to show proof of insurance or proper identification.



Arresting officers checked the registration and found that the classic Cadillac was registered to O’Connell. The car was stolen from the driveway of the Calabasas home O’Connell shares with his wife, Rebecca Romijn. Romijn is the Dutch actress best known for her portrayal of ‘Mystique,” in the X-Men trilogy.



The famous couple was unaware that the Cadillac had been stolen. Reports did not even begin to circulate about the theft until January 22nd.



O’Connell gave a lighthearted response on his X-social media page.



“I am not the ‘Homeless Man” in the article. All this while Gavin Newsome was at DAVOS. JK. I left my keys in center console. My Bad.” He then inserted a hear emoji, and ended with all caps, “YOU LOST HILLS Sheriffs!”



