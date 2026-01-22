BEVERLY HILLS—The pinnacle of awards, the Academy Awards, well the contenders for the 2026 Oscar nominations were announced on Thursday, January 22. Who would reign supreme and who was snubbed? You know there are always a few snubs here and there. The nominees were announced by Oscar nominee Danielle Brooks and actor Lewis Pullman. I will admit Brooks and Pullman were hilarious with their presentation.

So, which big movie earned top accolades? To no surprise, “Sinners” topped the list with a massive 16 nominations. The highest number in Academy Awards history. Followed close behind was “One Battle After Another” with 12 nominations, while “Frankenstein,” “Marty Supreme” and “Sentimental Value” each picked up 9 nominations apiece.

Snubs, no love for Ariana Grande for “Wicked: For Good.” I must admit I did NOT expect to see Delroy Lindo land a nomination for Supporting Actor for “Sinners,” but I was so happy to see it. As much love as “One Battle After Another” got, there was no love for Chase Infiniti in the Best Actress race. Rose Bryne picked up a nomination for her riveting turn in “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.” We saw the inclusion Kate Hudson, definitely a surprise for “Song Sung Blue” in the Best Actress race. Sorry, but this is Jessie Buckley’s trophy to lose. She’s the strongest of all the candidates.

Ethan Hawke snuck into the Best Actor race with a nod that some expected, some not so much, but there were quite a few surprises all around, as “Wicked: For Good” saw no love at all. The list of this year’s nominees is listed below:

Best Picture

-“One Battle After Another”

-“Sinners”

-“Marty Supreme”

-“Hamnet”

-“Frankenstein”

-“Bugonia”

-“F1”

-“The Secret Agent”

-“Sentimental Value”

-“Train Dreams”

Best Director

-Paul Thomas Anderson “One Battle After Another”

-Ryan Coogler “Sinners”

-Chloe Zhao “Hamnet”

-Josh Safdie “Marty Supreme”

-Joachim Trier “Sentimental Value”

Best Actor

-Timothee Chalamet “Marty Supreme”

-Michael B. Jordan “Sinners”

-Leonardo DiCaprio “One Battle After Another”

-Ethan Hawke “Blue Moon”

-Wagner Moura “The Secret Agent”

Best Actress

-Jessie Buckley “Hamnet”

-Emma Stone “Bugonia”

-Rose Byrne “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

-Kate Hudson “Song Sung Blue”

-Renate Reinsve Sentimental Value”

Best Supporting Actress

-Teyana Taylor “One Battle After Another”

-Amy Madigan “Weapons”

-Wunmi Mosaku “Sinners”

-Elle Fanning “Sentimental Value

-Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas “Sentimental Value”

Best Supporting Actor

-Stellan Skarsgard “Sentimental Value”

-Benicio Del Toro “One Battle After Another”

-Sean Penn “One Battle After Another”

-Jacob Elordi “Frankenstein”

-Delroy Lindo “Sinners”

Best Original Screenplay

-Ryan Coogler “Sinners”

-Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie “Marty Supreme”

-Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt “Sentimental Value”

-Robert Kaplow “Blue Moon”

-Jafar Panahi “It was Just an Accident”

Best Adapted Screenplay

-Maggie O’ Farrell and Chloe Zhao “Hamnet”

-Guillermo del Toro “Frankenstein”

-Will Tracy “Bugonia”

-Paul Thomas Anderson “One Battle After Another”

-Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar “Train Dreams”

Best Editing

-“F1”

-“Marty Supreme”

-“One Battle After Another”

-“Sentimental Value”

-“Sinners”

Best Cinematography

-“Frankenstein”

-“Marty Supreme”

-“One Battle After Another”

-“Sinners”

-“Train Dreams”

Best Costume Design

-“Avatar: Fire and Ash”

-“Frankenstein”

-“Hamnet”

-“Marty Supreme”

-“Sinners”

Best Documentary Feature Film

-“The Alabama Solution”

-“Come See me in the Good Light”

-“Cutting Through Rocks”

-“Mr. Nobody Against Putin”

-“The Perfect Neighbor”

Best Documentary Short Film

-“All the Empty Rooms”

-“Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud”

-Children No More “Were and Are Gone”

-“The Devil is Busy”

-“Perfectly A Strangeness”

Best Visual Effects

-“Avatar: Fire and Ash”

-“F1”

-“Jurassic World: Rebirth”

-“The Lost Bus”

-“Sinners”

Best International Feature

-“The Secret Agent”

-“It was Just an Accident

-“Sentimental Value”

-“The Voice of Hind Rajab”

-“Sirat”

Best Cast

-“Hamnet”

-“Sinners”

-“Marty Supreme”

-“One Battle After Another”

-“The Secret Agent”

Best Animated Feature

-“Arco”

-“Elio”

-“Kpop Demon Hunters”

-“Little Amelie or the Character of Rain”

-“Zootopia 2”

Best Animated Short Film

-“Butterfly”

-“Forevergreen”

-“The Girl who Cried Pearls”

-“Retirement Plan”

-“The Three Sisters”

Best Live Action Short Film

-“Butcher’s Stain”

-“A Friend of Dorothy”

-“Jane Austen’s Period Drama”

-“The Singers”

-“Two People Exchanging Saliva”

Best Original Score

-“Bugonia”

-“Frankenstein”

-“Hamnet”

-“Sinners”

-“One Battle After Another”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

-“Frankenstein”

-“Kokuho”

-“Sinners”

-“The Smashing Machine”

-“The Ugly Stepsister”

Best Original Song

-“Dear Me” from “Diane Warren: Relentless”

-“Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunter”

-“I Lied to You” from “Sinners”

-“Train Dreams” from “Train Dreams”

-“Sweet Dreams of Joy” from “Viva Verdi!”

Best Production Design

-“Frankenstein”

-“Hamnet”

-“Marty Supreme”

-“One Battle After Another”

-“Sinners”

Best Sound

“F1”

-“Frankenstein”

-“One Battle After Another”

-“Sinners”

-“Sirat”

Comedian Conan O’Brien will serve as host for the 98th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 15 from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony will air live on ABC at 7 p.m. EST. Start making those predictions because I know plenty of people love “One Battle After Another,” but I am starting to think “Sinners” might be the movie to beat people.