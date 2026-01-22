HOLLYWOOD—There are times when you want to be nominated during awards season, but there is ONE award you don’t want to be nominated for, ‘The Golden Raspberry’ better known as the Razzie Award. They take a look at some of the worst films of 2025, and boy where there plenty. The contenders were announced on Wednesday, January 21, and leading the pack were two films, “Disney’s Snow White” and the 2025 remake “War of the Worlds” earning 6 nominations each including Worst Picture.

I have to admit, that “War of the Worlds” starring Ice Cube just featured bad acting and bad moviemaking, so its earned its nomination many times over. Don’t ever be surprised to see former Oscar winners earning Razzie nominations for their work in bad movies. It was no different in 2026 with more than 6 earning nominations including Michelle Yeoh, Robert De Niro and Jared Leto.

A list of this year’s nominees can be viewed below:

Worst Picture

-“The Electric State”

-“Hurry Up Tomorrow”

-“Disney’s Snow White (2025)”

-“Star Trek: Section 31”

-“War Of The Worlds (2025)”

Worst Actor

-Dave Bautista “In The Lost Lands”

-Ice Cube “War Of The Worlds”

-Scott Eastwood “Alarum”

-Jared Leto “Tron: Ares”

-Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

Worst Actress

-Ariana DeBose “Love Hurts”

-Milla Jovovich “In The Lost Lands”

-Natalie Portman “Fountain Of Youth”

-Rebel Wilson “Bride Hard”

-Michelle Yeoh “Star Trek: Section 31”

Worst Supporting Actress

-Anna Chlumsky “Bride Hard”

-Ema Horvath “The Strangers: Chapter 2”

-Scarlet Rose Stallone “Gunslingers”

-Kacey Rohl “Star Trek: Section 31”

-Isis Valverde “Alarum”

Worst Supporting Actor

-All Seven Artificial Dwarfs “Disney’s Snow White” (2025)

-Nicolas Cage “Gunslingers”

-Stephen Dorff “Bride Hard”

-Greg Kinnear “Off The Grid”

-Sylvester Stallone “Alarum”

Worst Director

-Rich Lee “War of The Worlds” (2025)

-Olatunde Osunsanmi “Star Trek: Section 31”

-The Russo Brothers “The Electric State”

-Trey Edward Shults “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

-Marc Webb “Disney’s Snow White” (2025)

Worst Screenplay

-“The Electric State”

-“Hurry Up Tomorrow”

-“Disney’s Snow White” (2025)

-“Star Trek: Section 31”

-“War of the Worlds” (2025)

Worst Remake/Rip-Off/Sequel

-“I Know What You Did Last Summer” (2025)

-“Five Nights At Freddy’s 2”

-“Smurfs” (2025)

-“Disney’s Snow White” (2025)

-“War of the Worlds” (2025)

Worst Screen Combo

-All Seven Dwarfs “Disney’s Snow White” (2025)

-James Corden & Rihanna “Smurfs” (2025)

-Ice Cube & His Zoom Camera “War of the Worlds” (2025)

-Robert De Niro & Robert De Niro “The Alto Knights”

-The Weeknd & His Colossal Ego “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

The 2026 Razzies will be handed out on Saturday, March 14, just one day before the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 15.