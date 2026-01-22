WOODLAND HILLS—On Wednesday, January 21, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded to a call of an armed robbery in the 22000 block of Erwin St. According to reports, a couple who are high-end jewelers by trade, woke up to three intruders who had broken into their home.



One intruder reportedly entered through a window and let the others in through the back door.



Three mean wearing dark clothing, masks and gloves brandished a gun and forced the husband to open their vault. Another gunman reportedly took the wife out of bed and shoved a shirt inside her mouth to prevent her from screaming.



According to police, the thieves stole approximately $15,000 in cash and jewelry valued at over $500,000.





Police reports indicate that the burglars fled the scene. The victims were held at gunpoint, but no one was physically harmed.



In a separate incident, at 8:30 p.m., four intruders broke into a home in Sherman Oaks. The thieves entered the home through a sliding glass door at the back of the home. The residents were not home at the time and will have to take inventory when they return to determine what was stolen during the break in.



Police were able to obtain surveillance footage from both instances. The thieves were dressed similarly and wore masks and gloves in both cases. They are investigating to see if the two crimes may be related. The suspects are still at large.