SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, January 19, the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office officially identified the victim who was found under a cargo pallet at San Francisco International Airport as 28-year-old John Lacayanga from San Francisco, an airport worker.

On Sunday, January 18, at approximately 7 p.m., the San Francisco Fire Department were dispatched to a solo vehicle accident on the service road between Terminal 3 and International Terminal Boarding Area G. First responders discovered Lacayanga was pinned underneath a pallet he had been towing.

He was an employee of Dubai National Air Travel in the position of a ramp worker. He worked as an airport service provider at SFO. His position required him to do ground handling and towing operations.

The investigation into the death of Lacayanga is ongoing. CAL/OSHA is conducting on-site interviews with employers to investigate workplace safety concerns. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is turning the matter over to the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office in order to determine the cause of death. dnata released a statement, confirming the loss of a team member and they our cooperating with investigators.