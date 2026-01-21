HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On January 21, at approximately 12:00 p.m. the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) West Bureau responded to a call of a structure fire at a garden style apartment building located at 2025 N. Argyle Avenue. Multiple units responded to a fire contained to one apartment on the second story.



According to the LAFD Alert page, it took 33 firefighters 14 minutes to extinguish the fire. One small dog was rescued from the fire, unharmed. There were no reported injuries to humans either. There is no more information known at this time.