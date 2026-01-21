HOLLYWOOD- Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and celebrities and lovers all over are gearing up for a celebration with romantic getaways and sweet treats. For Valentine’s Day, you can plan classic dates like a romantic dinner or movie marathon, get active with hiking or just taking a dance class. Some prefer taking a cooking class together, or create cozy memories with breakfast in bed, writing love letters. A sentimental journey back to where it all began. Expressing your feelings personally with a handwritten letter. Some prefer finding a scenic spot for a peaceful, romantic moment. Who remembers what Kanye West did for his wife years ago? Kanye West ranged for saxophonist Kenny G to play for Kim Kardashian, yes a private performance in the house.

Travis Kelce showered Taylor Swift with roses, diamonds, gold and personalized items, spending over $100,000. Celebrities often take romantic trips, with some revealing conception stories tied to these vacations.Some even think bedrooms filled with balloons spelling out “love” or heart shaped everything. Stars share heartfelt messages, often with throwback photos or themed posts like Zooey Deschanel’s home-improvement themed cards. While others go for fine dining and treats, such as good food, chocolates, and flowers. Handmade cards and gifts tailored to the individual are common, alongside material luxuries. In essence celebrity Valentine’s Day celebrations blend traditional romance with extreme luxury, personalized experiences, and public displays of affection, all frequently documented for their fans. It’s not always easy coming up with the perfect Valentine’s Day gift.

Some like to keep it simple with chocolate and flowers or pricey jewelry usually from Harry Winston and designer clothes and handbags. Jennifer Lopez, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and John Legend always go above and beyond for their significant other. Jennifer did when she was with Ben Affleck. Back in 2023, they both celebrated Valentine’s Day as a married couple by getting tattoos. An infinity sign that appears to have the names “Jennifer and “Ben,” written in cursive. An arrow also goes through the middle of the symbol, which sits above Lopez’s ribcage.

The photos also revealed Affleck’s tattoo,which consists of two arrows crossing one another. The letter “J” seen above the crossed arrows, while the letter “B” is below. They have since divorced. The Rock, a few years ago received a gigantic bouquet of flowers from his family on Valentines, back in 2021. John Legend, a few years ago surprised his wife Chrissy Teigen, with a magical mystery date on a private plane. Leave it to David Beckham to give his wife Victoria an $8 million diamond and ruby Bulgari necklace. That was twenty years ago, now it’s probably double that price.

When you think of Valentine’s Day, you are also reminded of the passing just a few days ago of Valentino Garavani, the legendary Italian fashion designer and founder of the Valentino fashion house, who passed on January 19, 2026, at the age of 93. He passed peacefully at his home in Rome, surrounded by his loved ones. Valentino was one of the most influential figures in high fashion, known especially for the iconic Valentino red and glamorous evening wear. Dressing royalty, First Ladies, and of course Hollywood stars throughout his long career. He built a fashion house that became a global luxury brand.His death came just weeks before Valentine’s Day, which is why people refer to the timing when thinking about the holiday and his passing.

Rose’s Scoop: As Valentine’s Day reminds us of live and beauty, it also brings remembrance of Valentino-who legacy defined romance, elegance, and timeless style.