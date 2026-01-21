SACRAMENTO—On January 20, Wells Fargo announced that they would be moving a good portion of its headquarters from San Francisco to West Palm Beach, Florida. California is leading the nation in overall bank closures with over 1,000 closures in the last decade.

Reports indicate that banks were initially driven by the move toward digital banking.

Wells Fargo will move approximately 100 WIM executives to their new 50,000 square foot office, One Flagler, scheduled to open in August 2026. Wells Fargo will reportedly also keep some of their leadership presence in place in their existing offices in New York, St. Louis, MO, and Charlotte, NC.



The following California Wells Fargo branches were scheduled to close in 2025.



2425 N. Blackstone Avenue, Fresno



687 S. Coast Highway 101, Suite 151, Encinitas



652 N. La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles



655 North Fair Oaks Avenue, Pasadena



5798 Stoneridge Mall Road, Pleasanton



7477-Watt Avenue, North Highlands





Data for 2025 shows that the state of California had 19 banks (not exclusively Wells Fargo) opened 19 branches last year and closed 80 locations.



29 new bank locations opened in New York, 83 closed.



20 opened in Pennsylvania, 56 closed. Five opened in New Jersey and 35 closed.



Michigan opened two and closed 31.



Multiple reports indicate that the banks are following the wealth, and opening branches where their clients are.



Fannie Mae has confirmed that they are shifting operations from their San Francisco California office. The plan is to save money and open and help to revitalize financial district in Birmingham, Alabama where the cost of living is low, and there is no wealth tax.



Governor Newsom’s purposed wealth tax has had an enormous impact on California. This is not just a blanket statement. Palantir and PayPal billionaire, Peter Thiel, and Google co-founder, Larry Page will not wait to see if Newsom’s ballot measure to tax the wealthy to pay healthcare costs.



In December 2025, Peter Thiel opened Thiel Capitol in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood.



Page significantly reduced his financial presence in California, and divided his assets and entities between Florida, Delaware, and Nevada. Reports indicate that he keeps a home in New Zealand as well.





Newsom’s wealth tax is a five percent one time tax on California residents with over $1 billion in assets is expected to take effect between 2027-2027.