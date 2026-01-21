SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, January 20, the San Francisco Fire Department posted on its Facebook page that at 12 p.m. a one-alarm fire broke out on the 1400 block of La Playa.

Construction workers doing plumbing in a second-floor bathroom caused the fire and extended to the bathroom on the third floor.

Firefighters contained the fire to both bathrooms and salvaged the apartments involved, although there was some water damage.

One person was displaced and two cats were located by members of SFFD Truck 18. No additional details about the fire have been disclosed to the public.