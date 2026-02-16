SAN FRANCISCO—On February 10, the San Francisco Fire Department battle a structure fire on the 100 block of Fresno Street in the North Beach region. The first was reported at 8:33 a.m.

Crews arrived quickly to the small street and noticed a column of smoke rising. SFFD Engine 2 deployed a hoseline to the single room occupancy unit and while forcing the door open, they noticed a victim inside.

With the help of Truck 2 firefighters and Engine 13 firefighters they were able to make entry through a window to reach the victim. There was extreme hoarding in the unit that prohibited the members from opening the door until they removed it completely.

The victim was transported to the burn center in serious condition and fire quickly extinguished. No additional details about the fire have been disclosed to the public.