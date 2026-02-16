EVERLY HILLS—On Saturday, February 14, the Beverly Hills Police Department had to shut down an unpermitted event that was taking place in the city.

The city of Beverly hills issued the following statement on its Facebook page:

“On Saturday, February 14, the Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) responded to an event taking place at a private residence in the Trousdale neighborhood of the City. An event permit had been applied for and denied by the City due to previous violations associated with events at the address.”

The BHPD noted that while the permit was denied, organizers chose to continue with inviting hundreds of guests. The BHPD responded and shut down the unpermitted event.

Melissa Germain responded to the Facebook post noting that it was an event for Jaylen Brown, who had a panel event. She added, “They were having speeches during NBA all-star weekend about the culture and positive leadership. Jaylen handled it well though, he was calm and polite to the cops when they arrived.”

Brown, an NBA player for the Boston Celtics went to X to share his thoughts noting: “Beverly Hills is so trash.” “I’m offended had a great panel about the future of culture with great guest people who worked hard for this how dare yall.”

He followed up that post with: “300k down the drain @BeverlyHillspD.”