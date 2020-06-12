SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, June 10, San Francisco International Airport (SFO) announced that Harvey Milk Terminal 1 became the first airport terminal to achieve Fitwel certification. It was created by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the General Services Administration. Fitwel is building a rating system for commercial interiors, multi-tenant, and single-tenant properties that provides guidelines on how to design and operate healthier buildings.

Fitwel measures the health of a building in seven categories: “Impacts Surrounding Community Health”; “Reduces Morbidity and Absenteeism”; “Supports Social Equity for Vulnerable Populations”; “Instills Feelings of Well-Being”; “Enhances Access to Healthy Foods”; “Promotes Occupant Safety”; and “Increases Physical Activity.” Fitwel rates buildings on a star system, from one star to three stars, and utilizes over 55 evidence-based strategies to measure the health of buildings.

SFO received a two-star rating from Fitwel for Harvey Milk Terminal 1. SFO’s score included access to public transit, a safe infrastructure for pedestrians, indoor air quality policies and testing, access to lactation rooms, and access to free water supplies. SFO launched a $2.4 billion redevelopment program for this terminal in 2014, which is expected to be completed in 2022. The program recently entered its next phase of redevelopment, which includes a new check-in and baggage claim area, exterior terminal signs, and a kid’s play area.

This redevelopment program also includes a new Boarding Area B with improved passenger circulation and access to its 25 gates, new passenger loading bridges and new concessions; a new central concourse with an art gallery, food halls, and new technology; and a new mezzanine with connections to the Air Train, public transportation, and the Central Parking Garage.