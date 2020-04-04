SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, April 1, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) arrested Mark Major, 54, in connection to a series of intentionally set fires in the Northern Police District.

The SFPD’s Special Investigations Division Arson Task Force started the investigation in November of 2019. Eventually, they identified Major as a person of interest. On Monday, March 30, plainclothes officers from the Northern Station searched the district for Major.

Around 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Northern Station officers followed Majors to Alamo Square Park where he ignited a fire against a restroom building structure. After the suspect fled the scene, officers started extinguishing the fire before the San Francisco Fire Department arrived at the scene.

A plainclothes officer continued to follow the suspect into the park and witnessed him setting a second fire. Majors started to flee the scene once again but, with the help of a second officer, the plainclothes officer took him into custody.

Officers seized the items he used to ignite the fires and established a crime scene.

The SFPD booked Major on arson charges including felony charges of setting a structure on fire, willful and malicious setting a fire by distributing combustible or flammable substances on a structure or forest land, and possession of flammable or combustible incendiary devices with the willful and malicious intent to set fire to a structure or forest land.

Major has since been linked to two vehicle fires from this past February. One was February 15 around 10 p.m. on the 400 block of Hickory Street, and the other on February 21 around 9:20 p.m. at Linden and Laguna Streets.

Major’s booking photo hasn’t been released “due to pending identification matters.”

The investigation remains open despite an arrest. Investigators continue to search for other arson incidents Major may be responsible for.