SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, September 8, the SFPD arrested three suspects in connection to a series of burglaries in North Beach last week.

According to police, the three incidents occurred on August 17, August 24, and September 1, respectively. All three incidents involved the suspects breaking into private homes, and stealing bicycles.

Investigators from the SFPD Burglary Unit and the Central Station Plainclothes Team have worked together to identify the suspects for each incident.

According to a statement released by the SFPD, on September 2, SFPD officers were patrolling the area of Pier 27 when they observed three individuals attempting to steal a bike. The officers detained the suspects, two of whom have been identified as Daniel Cauich, 34, and Header Cauch, 30, and questioned them. Both suspects are from San Francisco. Police said the other individual was released at the scene.

The third suspect connected to the incidents was identified on September 2, in a separate location. Officers were patrolling the 400 block of Broadway when they spotted a male who was previously identified as a suspect in at least one of the three burglaries. Officers took Jose Xoolcaamal, 24, into custody without incident.

All three suspects have been arrested and booked at the San Francisco County Jail. Header Cauich faces one charge of first degree burglary in connection with the August 17 burglary. He also faces charges of theft, possession of burglary tools and possession of stolen property in connection with the separate incident that occurred on Pier 27.

Daniel Cauich faces one charge of second degree burglary in connection with the August 24 burglary and faces additional charges of theft, possession of burglary tools and possession of stolen property due to the separate incident that occurred on Pier 27.

Jose Xoolcaamal faces charges of first degree burglary in connection with the September 1 burglary and faces additional charges of burglary, receiving stolen property and possession of burglary tools.

While arrests have been made, the incidents are still under active investigations. The police have asked that anyone with information about these incidents to call the SFPD’s 24 Hour Tip Line at 415 575 4444, or text “SFPD” to TIP411. They have also reminded local residents to take protective measures to prevent burglaries, such as locking doors and windows, installing motion lights and security cameras, and avoid leaving keys or garage door openers in vehicles.