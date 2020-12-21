SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested Fidel Padilla, 41, for the sexual assault of a 60-year-old woman. The SFPD noted on Wednesday, December 16 at 6:30 p.m., they responded to the 900 block of Market Street after receiving a report of a sexual assault, upon arrival they discovered an unconscious 60 year-old female victim.

The police indicated that they found eyewitnesses who said they saw that the “victim had been sexually assaulted by an unknown male suspect in his 40’s wearing dark clothing.”

Authorities revealed that one witness was on a bus when they saw the assault. According to the police, the witness tried to stop the assault by yelling at the male. The police stated the witness subsequently “got off the bus to help the victim. The suspect had already fled the scene.”

Video surveillance cameras captured the attack on tape. “These images of the suspect were disseminated to police officers to assist in the identification and location of the suspect,” the SFPD reported.

On Thursday, December 17, officers from the Tenderloin Station were patrolling the 300 block of Golden Gate Avenue at 1:08 a.m. According to the police, the officers “observed a male walking on the street who matched the description of the sexual assault suspect.”

After they detained the male, he was positively identified as the suspect from the sexual assault, where authorities deciphered probably cause and took Fidel Padilla, 41, of Livermore into police custody.

Jail records indicate that Padilla was booked December 17 at 3:52 a.m. and his next court appearance is set for Monday, December 21 at 1:30 p.m.

Rachel Marshall, the Director of Communications and Policy Advisor to the District Attorney’s Office, said “We will be seeking Mr. Padilla’s detention with no bail in court later today, Monday, December 21.”

“Being held without bail means the person will be detained until the case concludes. It means that the person will be held in jail because of public safety concerns regardless of their financial status,” said Marshall.

Padilla was charged with the rape of an unconscious person, which brings about a sentence of 3, 6, or 8 years in state prison, according to the California Legislature.

“The Public Defender’s Office will not be representing Mr. Padilla in this case,” said Valerie Ibarra, who is with the Public Defender’s Office. “He’s been appointed to Paul Dennison, not in our office,” she said.