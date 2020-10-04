SAN FRANCISCO— The San Francisco Police Department arrested an individual who carried out six crimes including kidnapping and attempted rape to a 73-year-old woman, according to an announcement made on Friday, October 2.

According to the police, the incident happened on Sept. 22 at almost 7 a.m. when an elderly woman was attacked by a man on the 1300 block of 7th Ave. The police report said she was victim of six crimes.The police identified the suspect on the case as 34-year-old Daniel Williams.

Officers from Park Station were near the area responding to a report of an individual digging through trash. When they arrived on the scene, they found out that Williams had attempted to rape the elderly woman. The man tried leaving but officers chased him and arrested him without further incident.

The police said that after investigating the case, they found out that the suspect had committed other crimes besides the attempted rape. Williams was charged with aggravated kidnapping, assault with the intent to commit a felony, false imprisonment, criminal threats, elder abuse, sexual battery and false identification to a police officer.

The SFPD said this remains an active investigation and anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.