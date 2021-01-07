SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department published a news release Wednesday, January 6, seeking the public’s help to find a missing 70-year-old local man, Lester Greene.

The San Francisco Police indicated that Greene was last spotted getting onto a Muni.28-line coach in the Taraval District on January 4 at 5:00 p.m. Greene was reportedly boarding the Muni bus to go to the University of California, San Francisco Medical Center on Parnassus Avenue.

The news release explained that Greene, an African American, was reported as missing from his residence located in the Parkmerced Area of San Francisco, wearing a black beanie and a black pea-coat, black sweatpants, and athletic shoes. The Police Department said that Greene frequents the Hayes Valley area as well as several downtown areas of San Francisco.

The San Francisco Police Department said that Greene is considered as “at-risk” due to medical problems.

The San Francisco News reached out to the Medical Center to find out the current status of Greene’s condition and confirm whether Greene was a patient at UCSF. A Senior Public Information Representative from the University of California Medical Center replied, “that due to the Health Insurance Portability And Accountability Act (HIPAA), we are unable to confirm any individual is a UCSF patient without their written consent.” Neither can the Medical Center provide any information about the status of a patient’s condition without their written consent, the Medical Center’s Senior Representative said.

The San Francisco Police Department needs the public’s assistance to find Greene. Call the department’s 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 to relay any information regarding the disappearance of Mr. Greene. Police say that if any tipster sees Greene, call immediately and provide them the location and clothing description.