SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested Donald A. Scobie, 24, and Jazlyn Possie, 21, for the attempted murder of a 26-year-old man.

On Monday, January 4 at 11:25 p.m., the San Francisco Police report that officers from the Northern Station responded to a shooting on the 1700 block of Ellis Street. Once the officers arrived at the scene, they indicate they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities said they transported the man to the hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the news release from the San Francisco Police Department, witnesses saw a blue sedan around the time of the shooting.

“Officers responding to the incident observed the blue sedan near the intersection of Gough Street and Geary Boulevard. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle utilizing their lights and sirens, but it fled in an attempt to evade capture,” the press release indicated.

The authorities stated the two suspects drove away from the police officers for a chase that went on for several blocks. During the police chase, the suspects drove “well above the posted speed limit and ran multiple red lights,” the press release said.

The authorities reported the police chase ended at the intersection of Polk and Hayes Streets when the suspect’s vehicle collided with two other vehicles stopped at a stoplight. “The suspect vehicle continued to flee until it came to a stop on 100 block of Hayes Street,” the press release indicated.

“The occupants of the vehicles involved in the collision at Polk and Hayes Streets were all treated for non-life-threatening injuries,” said the police department.

The San Francisco Police took both suspects into custody and searched their vehicle, where they say they found a loaded firearm.

According to the jail records, Scobie is booked on multiple charges of attempted murder, assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a loaded firearm, evading an officer with willful disregard, assault with a firearm, driving when privilege suspended or revoked, leaving the scene of an accident, vandalism, and several other charges. Scobie is being held in jail without bond and his next scheduled court appearance is January 7, at 1:30 p.m.

The San Francisco police reported Possie is currently booked on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy, and multiple firearms charges.

The San Francisco Police Department still asks for the public’s help with this case because it is still considered to be an open investigation. Call the police department at their 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or, text the police at TIP411 and begin the text with “SFPD.” All tipsters will remain anonymous.