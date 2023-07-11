SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a suspect who assaulted an elderly man on June 20. The SFPD reported that at approximately 3:45 p.m. officers from the Tenderloin Station responded to the area of UN Plaza to investigate a reported, unprovoked aggravated assault of an 83-year-old male.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim who was being treated by medics. Medics transported the victim to a local hospital to be treated for bone fractures.

In the video, the victim is seen asking something to the suspect before he strikes them and they fall to the ground. People were in the area when the assault transpired, but no one stopped the suspect or attempted to provide aide to the victim on the ground.

The suspect appears to be an approximately 35–45-year-old, White male with light-colored hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket, a blue collared shirt, camouflage pants, and black shoes, and is carrying a large black plastic bag.

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.