SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department captured Oakland resident Jason Eliasin, 22, for a string of burglaries in the Bay Area on Tuesday, December 1.

According to a press release from the San Francisco Police Department, Eliasin was booked with 10 counts of robbery, 2 counts of attempted robbery, 7 counts of armed in the commission of a felony, 4 counts of false imprisonment, 2 counts of kidnapping to commit robbery, 4 counts of burglary, and one count of attempted burglary.

The police indicated that Eliasin attempted to rob a bank on the 500 block of Geary Boulevard on October 24. “The adult male suspect approached a bank employee and demanded money while stating that he had a firearm. The suspect fled the bank on foot, but was unsuccessful in stealing money from the bank,” the police said.

A few days later, on October 31 at 3:37 p.m., police say that Eliasin stole money from a cash register on the 500 block of 3rd Avenue. Eliasin reportedly threatened employees with a gun. Because of the threat, they gave him the money. The police say that Eliasin took the money and ran away before the police arrived.

Eliasin reportedly robbed two separate commercial businesses on the same day on November 2. Once, Eliasin robbed a commercial business at the 200 block of 19th Avenue at 1:11 p.m., and the second time was later that day at 5:42 p.m. at the 300 block of 25th Avenue.

According to the police, both times Eliasin “demanded money while brandishing a firearm. The victim complied and the suspect stole money and fled.”

Eliasin reportedly committed another commercial robbery on November 24 at 11:21 a.m. and another one on Friday, November 27. The police indicated that while these two robberies were taking place, employees at both businesses looked at him and he “threatened” them. According to the police, “Both employees complied with the demands of the suspect while the suspect stole US Currency and fled on foot.”

On November 30, the police say that an employee of a bank witnessed a man trying to open a locked door to the bank. When the employee went to the door, “the employee noticed that the male matched the description of a bank robbery suspect that had recently robbed other banks,” the release said. The employee called the police, but once they arrived, the police said that Eliasin avoided capture again.

On December 1 at 9:30 a.m., Eliasin reportedly robbed another bank on the 300th block of 6th Avenue. According to the police, after the robbery, Eliasin fled on “a bike share bicycle and traveled to Hyde and Market Streets where he parked it and walked down a stairwell to the Civic Center BART Station.”

The San Francisco Police indicated they contacted the BART Police to assist them in locating Eliasin. It was the BART Police who initially found Eliasin, but he fled from them on foot.

“During the foot pursuit Tenderloin Station officers and investigators with the SFPD Robbery Detail stopped the suspect and took him into custody on the unit block of Grove Street. During the arrest officers seized a replica firearm and a knife, which were in the possession of the suspect,” the San Francisco Police noted.

The San Francisco Police said they are confident that Eliasin is the one behind all the previous robberies based on “matching suspect descriptions as well as videos and images captured on surveillance cameras are some of the ways that established probable cause to arrest the suspect for the additional robberies.”

Police still need the public’s help regarding this case. Call 1-415-575-4444 or text TIP411 to tell investigators any information regarding this case. All informants will remain anonymous.