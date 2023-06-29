SAN FRANCISCO—The SFPD Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit investigated a suspect believed to be in possession of child pornography. The SFPD reported that as a result of the investigation, the ICAC Unit obtained a search warrant for a suspect identified as, Pedro Navarro, 28, and his home in San Francisco.

On June 22, SFPD investigators served a search warrant on the 100 block of Madrid Street. During the search warrant service, Navarro was detained without incident. Investigators seized multiple electronic devices as evidence. During the course of the investigation, the investigators developed probable cause to arrest Navarro and he was placed into custody.

Navarro was booked at San Francisco County Jail on the charges of possession of child pornography (311.11(a) PC), possession of over 600 images of child pornography (311.11(c)(2) PC), and possession of child pornography depicting bondage and/or sadomasochism (311.11(C)(1) PC).

The SFPD is asking anyone who may have been a victim or have had any suspicious contact with Pedro Navarro is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at (415) 553-9225. The SFPD are still investigating the case

Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.