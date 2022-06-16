SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are currently investigating a homicide that transpired in the Bayview District on Monday, June 13.

The SFPD reported at approximately 10:41 p.m., officers from Bayview Station responded to the 1300 block of Ingalls Street for a report of a possible shooting. While responding to the incident, officers were informed that a shooting victim was privately transported to a local hospital.

The victim, who has been identified as a 32-year-old male, died while at the hospital. The name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public. Officers and investigators determined the victim was shot on the 1300 block of Ingalls Street. The investigation is being led by the SFPD Homicide Detail.

The SFPD reported that no arrests have been made in the case. Details on a suspect or a motive in the shooting have not yet been disclosed.

This is an open and active investigation. Anyone with details regarding this investigation is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.