BOSTON- The Golden State Warriors captured their fourth NBA title in eight years as they defeated the Boston Celtics 103-90 at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday, June 16.

After trailing in this series two games to one, the Warriors reeled off three straight victories, two of them coming at Boston’s TD Garden. The old adage that defense wins championships was certainly true in this pivotal game 6. Golden state has not always been known for their defense but in these last three games they played flawlessly on the defensive end.

Golden State’s tenacious defense caused a whopping 23 turnovers for the Boston Celtics.

After going 0-9 from the three point line in Game 5 at the Chase Center Steph Curry responded in true MVP fashion. In fact Steph Curry was named the MVP of the championship series for the first time in his storied career. He spoke about what it meant to him to be a champion again.

“Nobody outside of this team thought we would be here again and it means the world to me to be able to win again with this group.”

It was it was by no means a one-man show as Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, and Gary Payton II played pivotal roles in the victory. Trailing 14-2 to open the game, Dub Nation went on a 21-0 run, the largest scoring run in NBA finals in fifty years.

Curry scored 34 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in the victory. Including six three pointers.

As for Boston, it is the first time in franchise history they have lost three consecutive NBA finals games. Celtics guard Jaylen Brown had 34 points, but the Celtics supporting cast failed to show up. Jayson Tatum had a disappointing NBA Finals.

Another accolade that Steph Curry has earned after this fourth championship is in the minds of most NBA experts he is considered one of the top 10 players of all time. Congratulations Golden State Warriors, you are the 2022 NBA Champions!