SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a homicide that transpired at Buchanan and Haight Streets on October 23.

The SFPD reported at approximately 9:15 pm officers from Northern Station responded to the area of Buchanan and Haight Streets after receiving a report about a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and located a vehicle that collided with a pole.

Officers approached the car and located a 25-year-old male in the driver seat suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, November 9, the victim died from his injuries. The incident has been ruled a homicide and the investigation is being led by the SFPD Homicide Detail. The name of the victim has not yet been disclosed to the public.

No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.