SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Friday, May 12. The SFPD reported at approximately 3:53 p.m. officers responded to 3rd St. and Palou Avenue about a shooting.

Upon arrival on the scene, officers found an adult male suffering from injuries caused by gunshots. Officers provided aid and summoned medics to the scene that transported the victim to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries, where the victim later died. The name and age of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

Investigators from the SFPD Homicide Detail responded to the scene and took over the investigation. No arrest has been made in connection to the shooting. The SFPD are still investigating the incident. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.